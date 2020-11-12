TVS Jupiter Base Variant Vs Honda Activa Base Variant – Specs Comparison

The Honda Activa 6G is the best-selling scooter in the Indian market, and TVS has priced the new entry-level variant of the Jupiter evenly with the Honda scooter

In a bid to boost sales during this festive season, TVS Motor Company recently launched a new base variant for its most popular scooter in the country, the Jupiter. While the base variant of the scooter misses out on a host of features that the top-end Classic trim comes with, it will certainly help attract a wider group of buyers to the Jupiter nameplate.

Just like the other variants of the TVS Jupiter, the new base variant will also have to go up against the highest-selling scooter in the country, i.e. the Honda Activa 6G. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two scooters to let you know how the new entry-level variant fares against the current best-selling scooter –

Dimensions

The TVS Jupiter measures 1834 mm in length, 678 mm in width, stands 1286 mm tall, has a 1275 mm long wheelbase and has a 150 mm ground clearance. On the other hand, the Honda Activa 6G has a length of 1833 mm, a width of 697 mm, a height of 1156 mm, a 1260 mm long wheelbase and 171 mm of ground clearance.

Scooter TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa 6G Length 1834 mm 1833 mm Width 678 mm 697 mm Height 1286 mm 1156 mm Wheelbase 1275 mm 1260 mm Ground clearance 150 mm 171 mm

The Honda Activa 6G is 21 mm wider and has 21 mm of more ground clearance as compared to the Jupiter. However, the TVS scooter is 1 mm longer, 130 mm taller and has a 15 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Activa 6G.

Powertrains

Powering the TVS Jupiter 110 is a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 8 PS of max power at 7,500 rpm, along with 8 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 5,500 rpm. The motor is connected to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Scooter TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa 6G Engine 109.7 cc single-cylinder 109.51 cc single-cylinder Power 8 PS 7.8 PS Torque 8 Nm 8.8 Nm

On the other hand, the Honda Activa 6G with a 109.5 cc fan-cooled, 4 Stroke, single-cylinder motor that generates 7.8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, while it has a peak torque rating of 8.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm.

Features

On the feature front, the new Jupiter base variant gets features such as halogen headlamp, sheet metal wheels, an external fuel lid as well as an analogue instrument cluster. Similarly, the Honda Activa 6G also gets an analogue speedo, an engine start/stop switch, an external fuel-filling lid, while it also gets an LED headlamp. The braking duties on both the entry-level scooters are handled by drum brakes on both ends as standard.

Colours

The new entry-level variant of the TVS Jupiter is being offered in two paint schemes only, namely Metallic Silver and Metallic T Grey. On the contrary, the Honda Activa 6G can be had in one of six different available colours, namely Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Price

As of now, the new entry-level variant of the TVS Jupiter has been priced at Rs 64,077. On the other hand, the entry-level Honda Activa 6G Std variant is currently retailed at Rs 65,892 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

The Honda Activa 6G is the best-selling scooter in the Indian market, and its popularity only seems to grow with time. However, the introduction of the new entry-level variant will certainly help TVS woo some Activa buyers, since the two scooters are so evenly priced now.

Both the scooters come with a similar set of features and while the Jupiter has a slight advantage of size, the Activa has more ground clearance. There’s not much to set apart the powertrains on both the Jupiter and Activa 6G either.