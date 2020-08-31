TVS July 2020 Sales Analysis – Apache, Radeon, Jupiter, Ntorq, RR310, i-Qube

TVS was the third most-sold two-wheeler maker in India in July 2020 as it recorded 1,89,647 units as against 2,08,489 units with YoY sales de-growth of 9 per cent

TVS Motor Company finished third in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings in the month of July 2019 as 1,89,647 units were sold against 2,08,489 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 9 per cent. It held on to a market share of 14.80 per cent – just over 1 per cent more compared to July 2019.

The XL100 was the most sold TVS model within the domestic range last month as 58,403 units were retailed against 51,192 units during the same period in 2019 with 14 per cent YoY sales increase. The Jupiter came second with nearly 49,000 units as against 57,731 units with 15 per cent negative volume growth.

The Apache series ended up third with 33,664 units as against 25,094 units with 34 per cent sales increase. The Ntorq 125 premium scooter garnered 16,404 units as against 23,335 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 30 per cent volume de-growth. The only other two models in the five digit sales were Sport commuter and Pep+.

TVS Models (+/-%) July 2020 July 2019 XL Super (14%) 58,403 51,192 Apache (34%) 33,664 25,094 Jupiter (-15%) 48,995 57,731 Ntorq (-30%) 16,404 23,335 Radeon (-68%) 4,370 13,454 Sport (34%) 10,844 8,113 Star City (-12%) 5,145 5,862 Zest (-80%) 1,337 6,549 Pep+ (-9%) 10,210 11,228 RR 310 (6%) 252 237 iQube 23 0

The former posted a total of 10,844 units as against 8,113 units with 34 per cent sales increase while the entry-level Pep+ scooter has been a loyal servant for TVS in garnering volumes and it registered 10,210 units as against 11,228 units with 9 per cent de-growth. The Star City was responsible for 5,145 units as against 5,862 units.

This resulted in 12 per cent volume de-growth. The Radeon, on the other hand, could only manage to post 4,370 units as against 13,454 units with 68 per cent de-growth. The Zest had a tough time last month as only 1,337 units were sold against 6,549 units with 80 per cent volume decline in comparison.

The flagship RR310 supersport motorcycle recorded 252 units in July 2020 as against 237 units during the same period last year with 6 per cent volume increase and TVS is expected to launch a new 310 cc motorcycle sometime next year. The iQube electric scooter entered the domestic market earlier this year and it competes against Bajaj Chetak and Other 450X. It recorded 23 units sales last month.