TVS January 2020 Sales Analysis – Apache, Jupiter, Radeon, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company beat Bajaj Auto for third position in January 2020 as 1,63,007 units were sold with 28.7 per cent YoY decline

TVS Motor Company finished in third position in the domestic two-wheeler sales for the month of January 2020 behind Hero MotoCorp and Honda. With 1,63,007 units, the homegrown auto major registered 28.7 per cent YoY de-growth and ended up ahead of arch rival Bajaj Auto by just over 5,000 units.

The XL 100 was the most sold model within its range as 52,525 units were sold against 72,593 units during the same month last year with 28 per cent YoY sales de-growth. The highly popular Jupiter came in at second by recording 38,689 units last month with YoY decline of 25 per cent and finished ahead of the Apache series.

The latter posted 23,157 units in January 2020 as against 31,735 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume decline of 27 per cent. The Ntorq 125 premium scooter endured 30 per cent sales increase in contrary to other products by garnering a total of 20,644 units.

TVS Models (YoY) Sales In January 2020 Sales In January 2019 Zest (-39%) 3,050 5,039 Pep+ (-44%) 5,136 9,114 Jupiter (-25%) 38,689 51,300 Wego (-89%) 266 2,505 Ntorq (30%) 20,644 15,836 Victor (-98%) 126 5,347 Star City (49%) 10,476 7,020 Radeon (-66%) 6,055 17,577 Sport (-72%) 2,882 10,307 Apache (-27%) 23,157 31,735 RR310 (-100%) 1 281 XL 100 (-28%) 52,525 72,593

The Star City was the only other two-wheeler to register five digit figures as 10,476 units were sold as against 7,020 units with 49 per cent volume jump. Elsewhere, the Zest and Pep+ suffered 39 and 44 per cent sales declines respectively with 3,050 and 5,130 unit sales while only 266 units of the Wego were registered last month.

Like the Wego, TVS Victor commuter motorcycle could not perform well as only 126 units were sold. The arrival of BSVI products and the clearing out of BSIV stocks ahead of the deadline have hampered the progress of the two-wheeler brands further and the trend could continue in the coming months before the road to recover.

TVS sold 6,055 units of the Radeon in January 2020 as against 17,577 units during the same month last year with 66 per cent de-growth while the Sport saw a total of 2,882 units with 72 per cent decline. A single unit of the flagship Apache RR310 was retailed last month as against 281 units in January 2019.