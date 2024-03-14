TVS iQube Gets Benefits Of Up To Rs. 41,000 This Month In India

TVS iQube gets a real range of 100 km on a single charge and is equipped with a 3.4 kWh battery pack; benefits of up to Rs. 41k valid till the end of this month

Significant benefits for TVS’ sole electric offering in the domestic market, the iQube, are available right now. It marks one of the most substantial benefits yet for the electric scooter, which has been well received by customers but the offer is only valid until the end of this month and in select cities and sales outlets.

This could be part of the brand’s efforts to clear the existing stocks and to counteract the discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 for some of the Ola S1 scooters this month. The TVS iQube gets a cashback offer of Rs. 6,000 but only if the e-scooter is bought through a no-cost EMI scheme. The additional benefits also include Rs. 7,500.

The extended warranty program of the TVS iQube can be had at Rs. 5,999 and buyers will only have to pay Rs. 1,000 to avail it in March 2024, leading to benefits of up to Rs. 4,999. Presently, the iQube benefits from a FAME II subsidy of Rs. 22,065. Alongside other benefits mentioned, this electric vehicle is now offered with total benefits amounting to Rs. 40,564.

With the FAME II subsidy scheme slated to expire at the end of this month, there’s uncertainty regarding whether the government will extend it. The iQube e-scooter made significant strides in the market, with total 12-month wholesales reaching 187,181 units last year, marking a substantial 216 per cent increase compared to the previous year’s 59,165 units.

This zero-emission e-scooter boasted an average monthly sales figure of 15,598 units in the last calendar year and experienced its highest-ever month in August with 23,887 units sold. This surge in sales was attributed to the Hosur-based brand ramping up production and deliveries ahead of the festive season.

In late 2023, TVS surpassed the two lakh sales milestone in India. It is available in a total of two variants with the base variant costing Rs. 1,55,600 and the S model at Rs. 1,62,300 (ex-showroom). It offers a real-world range of 100 km on a single charge. Customers buying and registering the iQube before March 25, 2024 will get up to Rs. 22,065 FAME II subsidy.