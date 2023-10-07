TVS iQube Electric Scooter Hits 2 lakh Sales Milestone In India

The TVS iQube achieved a cumulative sales mark of 2 lakh units in the month of September 2023 since its launch in the year 2020. The e-scooter comes with a claimed range of up to 140 kilometres on a single charge

The electric two-wheeler market is on a roll in India and it is well reflected by the healthy sales figures across the segment. The month of September 2023 has been even more exciting as the TVS iQube hit the 2 lakh overall sales milestone in the country. With this, TVS became the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India to achieve this feat.

Talking about the sales trend over the years, FY 2023 and FY 2024 (April to September 2023) are the biggest contributors to this milestone. The TVS iQube Electric was launched in January 2020 and it started very slow by selling only 62 units in FY 2020 (Jan-March 2020). The trend followed and the sales figures stood at 1,061 units in FY 2021.

The electric two-wheeler market gained good traction in FY 2022, resulting in a multifold increase in TVS iQube sales which went up to 10,773 units. As mentioned earlier, the FY 2023 changed the game altogether TVS sold 96,654 units of iQube in the Indian market.

Hitting the 2 lakh sales mark, in the FY 2024 (April-September 2023), the last 6 months saw the sales figures climb up to 96,151 units. As per the company, the shift towards electric mobility is quite evident by the fact that the 1 lakh milestone took around 3 years while the 2 lakh sales mark was achieved in just 10 months.

For reference, the months of August and September 2023 witnessed record sales of the TVS iQube at 23,887 and 20,356 units respectively. As compared to September 2022’s 4,923 units, the 20,356 units in September 2023 is surely a huge jump and speaks loads about the growing market share of electric two-wheelers.

The TVS iQube is priced in the range of Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is available in two variants i.e. Standard and S. The claimed range of the scooter is up to 140 kilometers on a single charge.