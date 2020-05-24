TVS BS6 Scooter Range (Pep+, Jupiter, Ntorq) – Specs & Price Details

The TVS BS6 scooter line-up ranges from Rs 52,554 for the Scooty Pep+, to Rs 73,365 for the NTorq 125 Race Edition (both prices, ex-showroom)

TVS continues to be one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, and apart from a range of motorcycles and an electric scooter, the homegrown manufacturer currently has three BS6-compliant scooters in its Indian line-up, namely the Jupiter, NTorq and the Scooty Pep+. We have compiled the specs, features and prices of all three BS6 TVS scooters, take a read –

1. Jupiter

The Jupiter is TVS’ highest selling scooter in the country, and it is retailed in three trims – the standard variant, ZX, and Classic, which are priced at Rs 62,062, Rs 64,062 and Rs 68,562 (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Jupiter comes equipped with a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, 4 – stroke, CVTi, fuel-injected engine that belts out 7.47 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. The Jupiter is offered with features like an LED headlamp, malfunction indicator lamp, front mobile charger provision, while the Classic variant additionally gets a windshield and a dual-tone seat.

2. NTorq 125

The NTorq 125 is currently TVS’ flagship scooter offering, and is offered in three different variants – Drum, Disc and Race Edition. The scooter comes equipped with a 124.8 cc single cylinder, 4 – Stroke, SI, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

On the feature front, the NTorq gets an LED headlamp, T-shaped LED taillight, diamond-cut alloy wheels, Batwing styled LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for incoming call/SMS alerts, navigation assist etc.

TVS retails the drum and disc variants of the NTorq 125 at Rs 66,885 and Rs 70,885 respectively. On the other hand, the Race Edition trim is retailed at Rs 73,365 (all prices, ex-showroom).

3. Scooty Pep+

The Scooty Pep+ was originally launched by TVS in order to attract women riders with a compact yet stylish design, coupled with exciting colour options. The scooter was recently updated to comply with the stringent emission norms, and is now priced at Rs 52,554 for the regular version, Rs 53,754 (both prices, ex-showroom) for the Babelicious trim as well as the Matte series.

The Scooty Pep+ is offered with features like a daytime running lamp, a special pattern seat, and can be had in seven different colours, namely Aqua Matte, Coral Matte, Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black, Nero Blue and Princess Pink (Babelicious Series).

The scooter gets a 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4 – stroke, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor that produces 5.4 PS power along with 6.5 Nm torque. The bike gets drum brakes on both ends as standard, has a ground clearance of 135 mm, and weighs just 93 kg.