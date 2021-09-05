TVS August 2021 Sales – Apache, Ntorq, Radeon, XL100, Star City

TVS posted a total of 2.74 units in August 2021 as against 2.77 lakh units during the same month in 202 with a marginal decline in volumes

For the month of August 2021, TVS Motor Company has announced a slight drop in volume sales as a total of 2.74 units were recorded against 2.77 lakh units during the same month in 2020. In India, however, the Hosur-based manufacturer posted a notable 17.5 per cent drop in sales last month with a cumulative tally of 1.79 lakh of motorcycles and scooters.

When compared to the corresponding period last year, 2.18 lakh units were registered. The export, on the other hand, saw a massive growth of 60 per cent as 94,314 units were recorded in August 2021 against 58,888 units during the same period in 2020. About 1.33 lakh units were attributed to the motorcycles and the scooters witnessed 87,059 units.

Just as every other two-wheeler maker, TVS will be banking big on the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive and thus increase in sales numbers can be expected with attractive discounts or launch of new products. The total production could also increase as the global chip shortage issue has been a big headache for the whole industry.

A few months ago, TVS introduced the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in the segment as the Apache RTR 160 4V was brought in and last week, the 2021 Apache RR 310 flagship supersport made its way to the launch floor. The first motorcycle offered via the Built To Order customisation platform comes in two different performance kits namely Dynamic Kit and Race Kit.

The base price of the Apache RR 310 has been increased by around Rs. 5,000 as it now costs Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and the custom kits add up to the base price. The Dynamic Kit enables fully adjustable Kayaba 41 mm upside-down front forks, fully adjustable 43 mm WP-sourced rear monoshock suspension and anti-rust coating for the chain drive.

The Race Kit offers a more track focussed handlebar, higher set knurled footpegs for more aggressive riding posture, etc. A new Race Replica colour scheme, instrument cluster updates, and more importantly a retuned exhaust system for racier note and higher cornering angle are also introduced to explore the potential of the highly capable RR 310.