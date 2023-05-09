TVS Apache RTR 310 To Launch In The Coming Months – Report

TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched in the next few months and will become the flagship naked streetfighter offering from the brand

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, TVS Motor Company will launch the RTR 310 in the next few months. It will be a new addition to the highly popular Apache series and is expected to be the brand’s flagship naked streetfighter. It could be priced slightly lower than the Apache RR 310 faired supersport upon arrival.

Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could have a lot in common with the RR 310. The motorcycle has been a long time coming and it was previously expected to debut at the Rider Mania event. The upcoming model could boast an evolutionary design compared to the existing crop of Apaches and it will be rolled out of the manufacturing unit in Hosur, TN.

It may also undercut the BMW G310 R in pricing and will more likely be pitted against KTM 250 Duke, Honda CB300 R and 390 Duke as well. As for the performance, a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine could be used. It generates a maximum power output of 34 PS and just over 27 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.



The equipment list will likely comprise different drive modes and a TFT instrument console as the RR 310 while features such as front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustment, adjustable brake and clutch levers, split seats, and LED lighting all around.

It could be heavily influenced by the Draken concept in terms of design as aggressive body panels, a compact rear end and multi-spoke alloy wheels will likely be available. It will more likely come with a wide handlebar setup and aggressive rear set footpegs for a committed riding posture.

Whether the BTO (Build To Order) platform similar to the Apache RR 310 will be offered or not is yet unknown but it will certainly give a world of flexibility to the customers if considered we would say.