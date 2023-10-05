TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Begins, Deliveries & Test Rides Soon

TVS Apache RTR 310 features a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine kicking out a maximum power output of 35.6 hp and 28.7 Nm of peak torque

Early last month, TVS Motor Company introduced the flagship Apache RTR 310 in Thailand and just over a month later, its production has officially commenced at the brand’s production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Positioned above the RTR 200 4V in the Apache lineup, the naked streetfighter carries a starting price of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The homegrown manufacturer has further noted in its social media posts that the Apache RTR 310 is reaching showrooms soon and that the customer deliveries and test rides will begin shortly. The motorcycle is around Rs. 30k cheaper than the RR 310 faired supersport and it boasts an aggressive design philosophy with a captivating front end.

It is complimented by minimalistic bodywork and exposed aluminium trellis frame adding more character to the motorcycle. It competes with its sibling, the BMW G310 R, the recently launched new generation KTM 250 Duke and the well received Triumph Speed 400, and is packed with features right from the base variant.

The equipment list comprises dual LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, a five-inch TFT instrument cluster with GoPro and Bluetooth connectivity, 41 mm KYB sourced upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels with dual compound radial tyres, adjustable levers, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a slipper and assist clutch and so on.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in different kits enabling new features such as TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), adjustable suspension, heated and cooled seat, bi-directional quickshifter, six axis IMU enabling cornering ABS, cornering traction control, wheelie control, and cornering cruise control amongst other features. A total of five ride modes is also available (Track, Supermoto, Rain, Sport, and Urban).

As for the performance, the motorcycle is equipped with a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, which can also be seen in the Apache RR 310, BMW G310 R, G310 GS and G310 RR. It kicks out a maximum power output of 35.6 hp and 28.7 Nm of peak torque (up by 1.6 hp and 0.7 Nm) and is paired with a six-speed transmission.