TVS Apache RTR 310 Naked Streetfighter Digitally Imagined

If launched, the Apache RTR 310 naked streetfighter will be offered with the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder engine (34 PS/27.3 Nm) as the Apache RR 310

The TVS RR 310 fully-faired sports bike is the third product that has been jointly developed by TVS and BMW Motorrad, apart from the BMW G310R and the G310GS. The said motorcycle is immensely popular in the market today, thanks to its sporty design, as well as its top-notch performance.

Now it is being speculated that the homegrown manufacturer will be further increasing its lineup and introduce a naked streetfighter version of the RR 310, which could be named the Apache RTR 310. A digital rendering of the said bike has already been created, take a look –

The front fairing of the Apache RR 310 has been removed, while the fuel tank features some extension to add character to the bike. The windshield of the donor bike has also been shortened, and the new smaller fly screen looks neatly integrated. The clip-on handlebars are removed, and a flat handlebar completes the look of the naked streetfighter.

Apart from all the cosmetic changes, the bike is expected to remain unchanged mechanically. This means that if launched, the bike would come equipped with the same 312.2 cc motor as the fully-faired sportsbike it will be based on. That being said, the Apache RR 310’s single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injector motor puts out 34 PS of maximum power at 9,700 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 27.3 Nm, which is available at 7,700 rpm.

To bring that power to stop, TVS has equipped the RR 310 with a 300 mm Petal type disc at the front and a 240 mm petal disc at the rear, coupled with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by an inverted cartridge telescopic fork up front, along with a preload-adjustable gas-assisted monoshock at the rear.

If TVS does decide to introduce the Apache RTR 310 in the country, it would go on to become one of the most affordable 300 cc naked streetfighters in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer retails the Apache RR 310 at a price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while its naked sibling would undercut it by about Rs 40,000 – 50,000.