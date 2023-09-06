TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched In India At Rs. 2.43 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 35.6 hp and 28.7 Nm of peak torque

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of its flagship naked streetfighter in Thailand. Christened the Apache RTR 310, the motorcycle sits above the existing Apache RTR 200 4V and it has several commonalities with its faired sibling, the Apache RR 310. Priced competitively at Rs. 2.43 lakh, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is around Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the RR 310.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts a stunning design language with minimalistic body panels and an exposed aluminium trellis frame. The front end comprises dual LED headlamps with a sharp stance and the LED Daytime Running Lights further enhance the aggressive appearance. They lead onto a razor-sharp visor and sitting atop is the five-inch TFT instrument console.

The tail section runs up to form a compact finish and the split seats evoke a muscular stance too. While the frame is almost similar to that of the Apache RR 310, the rear subframe looks different. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with upside-down front forks and pre-load adjustable monoshock rear suspension.

The horizontally-positioned TFT screen enables five ride modes along with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), heated and cooled seats, bi-directional quickshifter, linear stability control and dynamic stability control. Some of these features can be chosen through the BTO (Built To Order) program, which was introduced in the RR 310, as even adjustable suspension can be picked.

The motorcycle runs on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels with dual compound radial rubber. As for the performance, it uses a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, found in the Apache RR 310, BMW G310 R, G310 GS and G310 RR. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 35.6 hp and 28.7 Nm of peak torque (up by 1.6 hp and 0.7 Nm).

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard fitment. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The TVS Apache RTR 310 competes against BMW G310 R, KTM 250 Duke, and Triumph Speed 400.