TVS Apache RTR 310 Final Production Version Shows New Details

TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched on September 6 and it will be powered by a 312 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the RR 310

It is no secret that TVS Motor Company is planning to launch its flagship naked motorcycle, which could be dubbed the Apache RTR 310, on September 6, 2023. Only a few days ago, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the X electric scooter at a grand event in Dubai and it carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be priced competitively and it will be positioned below the Apache RR 310 faired supersport. It will be more likely be priced around Rs. 2.45-2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the KTM 250 Duke, BMW G310 R and the recently launched Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400.

In a recent, just over a minute long teaser video, the upcoming streetfighter was showcased popping wheelies and taking slides as it was ridden aggressively. In the latest social media post released by the official TVS Apache handle, the Managing Director of TVS, Sudarshan Venu, was said to have put ‘the final product through its paces’ at the MMRT racetrack.

He was sitting astride a prototype, which was wrapped in an all-black colour, and some of its design elements can be deciphered. The front end comprises a dual LED headlamp with sleek DRLs while the indicators have received LED treatment. The TFT instrument console is positioned horizontally and it will boast Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

Other highlights are a muscular fuel tank, upside-down front forks finished in golden colour, black alloy wheels at the front and rear, a side-mounted exhaust system resembling that of the RR 310, rear LED turn signals mounted on the tyre hugger, adjustable clutch and brake levers, a muscular fuel tank with sharp extensions, a wide handlebar, split grab rails and split seats. The engine area is finished in black colour and it also gets a sump guard.

The teaser video showed a different-looking shorter exhaust, exposed trellis frame and it did not feature a tyre hugger either. As for the performance, the familiar 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be utilised and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The equipment list will comprise a dual-channel ABS system, slip and assist clutch, monoshock rear suspension, etc.