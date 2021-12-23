TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Launched In India At Rs. 1.45 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP comes equipped with a new 164.9 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine that develops 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the Apache RTR 165 RP under the Race Performance (RP) series following the release of a teaser video yesterday. Since the news of the Hosur-based manufacturer applied trademark for the Race Performance and Apache RTR 165 RP, speculations have been running wild and it has now settled once and for all.

As expected, TVS has transformed the learnings on track with its more than four decades of expertise into a production motorcycle with hardcore performance in mind and it should be noted that the Apache RTR 160 4V is already the most powerful motorcycle in its class and the Race Performance (RP) series has set the bars up even higher on paper.

To maintain its exclusivity, only 200 units of the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will be offered and is the first model under the RP series. The sales of the motorcycle will be held online and for more details, TVS’ official website can be visited. Speaking of the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing Premium Business), said,

“We are delighted to introduce the Race Performance series to our customers. The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track & road. Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio. The collectable product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India.”

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at Rs. 1,45,000 (ex-showroom) and comparatively, the base trim costs Rs. 1,15,265, rear disc at Rs. 1,17,350, rear disc with BT at Rs. 1,20,050 and Rs. 1,21,372 for the Special Edition.

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Specs Engine 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4V engine Power 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm Torque 14.2 Nm at 8,750 rpm Transmission Five-Speed

As for the performance, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is equipped with a new 164.9 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine that develops 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. The regular Apache RTR 160 4V uses a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power output of 17.63 hp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed ‘super-slick’ transmission according to TVS and it features the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) that simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. It also comes with a segment-first 240 mm rear disc brake.

For higher performance, the company has employed a new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug while 15 per cent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators are also in there. TVS has revised the bore stroke ratio of 1.37 allowing for a ‘free-revving up to the redline’ and a new dome piston enables a higher compression ratio.

Other highlights in the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP are TVS Racing decals, slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tyre, red-painted alloy wheels, sporty body graphics and stickers, brass coated drive chain and sprocket, new seat pattern, red single-piece grab rails, etc.