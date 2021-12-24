TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Is Here – 5 Things You Should Know

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP features a revised 164.9 cc engine producing 19.2 PS and 14.2 Nm of peak torque making it the most powerful in its class by a big margin

TVS Motor Company introduced the Apache RTR 165 RP after high anticipation as the first model under the new Race Performance (RP) series and it will spawn more motorcycles in the near future. It comes on the back of TVS launching the updated Apache RTR 160 4V only a few weeks ago and it has mainly notable upgrades. Here are the five things you need to know about the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP:

1. Limited Edition:

The production of the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) is restricted to just 200 units and it can be booked online at the brand’s official website. It is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 24,000 more than the 160 4V Special Edition and Rs. 30,000 more than the base variant.

2. New Race-Inspired Livery:

The naked streetfighter based on the regular Apache RTR 160 4V gets a blue, white and red livery taking inspiration from the Hosur-based brand’s racing heritage and the all-conquering GP 165R. It is complemented by unique stickering on the fuel tank and extensions, red-painted alloy wheels and single-piece grab rails, white finish to the new headlamp and so on giving a distinctive look.

3. A Revised Engine:

Instead of the 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that makes 17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, a revised 164.9 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine is utilised. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and to achieve higher performance, it has been through a number of changes.

4. Stuffed Features:

Packed with features, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is offered with segment-first 240 mm rear disc brake, slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tyre, brass coated drive chain and sprocket, new seat pattern, single-channel ABS system, a digital instrument cluster and so on.

5. Most Powerful 165 cc Ever:

Building on the ‘most powerful’ tag of the standard 160 4V, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP churns out 19.2 PS (just 1.6 PS shy of the 200 4V) at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. The motor uses a new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plugs. In addition, the valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators are 15 per cent bigger. The revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 allows for a ‘free-revving up to the redline’ and a higher compression ratio is achieved via a new dome piston.