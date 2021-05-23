TVS Apache RTR 160 Digitally Reimagined As A Supermoto

Check out this digitally modified TVS Apache RTR 160, which has been transformed into a handsome dual-purpose motorcycle

TVS Motor Company has a rich legacy of racing, both on and off the tarmac. While benefits of track racing have definitely made their way into a few TVS models, the manufacturer’s off-road racing developments haven’t really filtered down to its road-going motorcycles. However, with the rising popularity of the adventure-tourer genre, we might see a TVS ADV or dual-purpose bike arrive in our market soon.

While we’re waiting for TVS to make an official announcement on the matter, digital artist Abin Thomas (IG:@abin_designs_511) has gone ahead and digitally created one! This here is a TVS Apache RTR 160-based supermoto, and it certainly looks exciting. The motorcycle sports a new headlamp and cowl, with an attached beak-like front fender.

We also see golden USD front forks on the bike, which look beefy. The handlebar is positioned higher than on the regular Apache RTR 160, and handguards have been added here. The fuel tank has the same design as the original, although the tank extensions here aren’t as pointy. The seat and the tail section are slightly smaller, and an underseat exhaust has been added.

The rear suspension now consists of a monoshock, and the new swingarm is bulkier than stock. As with supermoto motorcycles, this model gets wide, road-biased tyres. The braking system consists of petal discs on both wheels, the same as the stock model, although the front calliper is new. A few other elements have also been carried forward, like the belly pan, split pillion grab rails, and rear fender.

TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant is good for 15.53 PS and 13.9 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is currently priced from Rs. 1.03 lakh to Rs. 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

TVS is expected to launch a new 310cc motorcycle in the Indian market soon, built on the same platform as the Apache RR310, BMW G310 R, and BMW G310 GS. This upcoming motorcycle will either be a naked motorcycle or an adventurer-tourer, and our heart is leaning towards the latter!