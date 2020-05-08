TVS Apache RR310 Based Adventure Motorcycle Imaginative Rendering

TVS Apache RR310 based adventure motorcycle could be launched next year in India; expected to rival KTM 250 Adventure and Hero XPulse 300

The alliance of TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad has enjoyed tremendous success ever since its inception. With BMW taking charge on engineering duties and TVS dealing with the production, the entry-level G310GS and G310R motorcycles have become big hits in the international markets, prompting the possibility of more models in the near future.

The Hosur-based manufacturer brought in its flagship Apache RR310 in late 2017 and it has received good attention among the enthusiastic premium buyers. In a recent interview, K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company told that a new motorcycle based on the 310 cc platform is a possibility for next year.

While no official details are out yet, we do expect it to be an adventure tourer. It makes a lot of sense as a dual-purpose ADV based on the G310GS could bring down the production costs for TVS as it is already made by them. But, the aftersales support and replacement part costs could play critical roles in its long-term success if it really comes into fruition.

The Apache RR310 based adventure motorcycle has been rendered and it shows the imaginative attire of the possible production model. It boasts Akrapovic exhaust system, tall windscreen, alloy wheels resembling the RR310, taller seat setup compared to its faired sibling, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, and a blacked out engine area.

Only a while ago, the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 was introduced with notable updates and it costs Rs. 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Expect the RR310 based ADV to cost around Rs. 2.60 lakh and thus effectively undercutting the KTM 390 Adventure and other rivals such as BMW G310GS and Kawasaki Versus X-300.

Rumours on the internet also indicate that Hero MotoCorp could launch a XPulse 300 and the KTM 250 Adv is in the pipeline for next year. The competition in the adventure motorcycle space will only intensify in the coming years and the RR310 based ADV could be the answer from TVS.

We do expect features like long travel suspension, close ratio gearbox, a full-colour TFT instrument console with SmartXonnect, multiple riding modes, slipper clutch, Glide Thru Technology Plus, ride-by-wire technology and switchable ABS to be present in the ADV. As for the performance, the same reverse-inclined 313 cc single-cylinder engine putting out 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm could be used.