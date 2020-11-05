TVS Apache RR310-Based Adventure Bike Expected To Debut Next Year

The upcoming TVS adventure motorcycle will have the same engine and platform as the Apache RR310, and will rival the KTM 250 Adventure

In 2017, TVS introduced its flagship model, the Apache RR310, in the Indian market. The motorcycle was jointly developed by TVS and BMW Motorrad, and in 2018, it spawned two BMW bikes as well – G 310 R and G 310 GS. While the former is a naked streetfighter, the latter is an adventure motorcycle. In contrast, the TVS offering is a fully-faired sports tourer.

BMW will be introducing a fully-faired sportsbike variant of the G310 in the future, expected to be christened ‘G 310 RR’. As for TVS, it will also expand its lineup, with the launch of new models based on this platform. N. Radhakrishnan, TVS Motor Company Director and CEO, had stated earlier this year that new motorcycles based on the RR310’s platform are under consideration for 2021.

These new models will include a streetfighter naked and an adventure motorcycle. With the popularity of adventure bikes rising in India, we expect TVS to enter this market space very soon. This new ADV bike is expected to be priced lower than its Beemer counterpart, and could be a direct rival to the KTM 250 Adventure and Hero’s upcoming 300cc motorcycle.

The TVS Adventure motorcycle will be powered by the same reversed-inclined 312.2cc, single-cylinder, inline-4 engine, which generates a maximum power of 34 PS and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a race-tuned slipper clutch available as standard. The motorcycle will also offer dual-channel ABS.

We also expect the bike to offer the brand’s Smart Xonnect tech, along with a ride-by-wire system (with riding modes as well). It will also get a multi-colour TFT display, the same as on the Apache RR310. The suspension setup will be similar to the RR310, with golden-finished USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, but will have longer travel on both ends.

TVS could also draw inspiration from its Dakar rally bike for the upcoming motorcycle. TVS was the first Indian manufacturer to participate in the gruelling rally event, back in 2015. We expect some rally-centric tech to trickle down into the road-going motorcycle. As for the price, we expect it to soar around the Rs. 2.6 lakh mark, which is just a shade under the new BS6-compliant BMW G310 GS.