TVS Apache RR 310 Takes On RE Interceptor 650 – Video

The sporty TVS Apache RR 310 takes on the mighty Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in a top-end run in this video

The TVS Apache RR 310 was able to draw a lot of attention because it is the fastest and the most powerful motorcycle that the Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer launched in India. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, on the other hand, is also the fastest and the most powerful motorcycle that RE has launched in India. In this video, you can watch these two motorcycle faceoff to find out who offers better top-end performance.

Towards the beginning of the race, the Apache RR 310 quickly accelerates from standstill to triple-digit speeds with ease while the Interceptor that is the more powerful motorcycle amongst the duo falls back. However, the rider of the Interceptor was able to close the gap and also take over the Apache towards the end of the video when the Apache was doing speeds of 160 kmph.

There is no doubt in the fact that the RE Interceptor 650 is the more powerful motorcycle compared to the Apache RR 310. It also gets a bigger displacement engine and more power and torque on tap.

However, in real-life situations, the Apache RR 310 is a more nimble motorcycle in terms of handling and gear accelerations. It is also the ideal motorcycle for daily use compared to the Interceptor. The Interceptor not only is heavier but the engine also heats up in busy traffic because it gets an air-oil-cooled engine.

However, the Interceptor 650 offers a much more comfortable and laid back riding position and is also a quick accelerating Royal Enfield with a promising top end. The Apache RR 310 on the other hand, gets a more aggressive riding position and will suit mostly the young riders.

TVS have launched the 2019 Apache RR 310 in the country recently. The updated motorcycle gets a new colour option and slipper clutch as standard. The Updated motorcycle is still powered by the same 313 cc, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined double overhead cam (DOHC) liquid-cooled engine.

The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 34 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin, 4-stroke, 270-degree crank, single overhead cam, an air-oil cooled engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.