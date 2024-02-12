Turbocharged Serenity: Discover Space & Power In The 2024 Hyundai Verna

The 2024 Hyundai Verna emerges as a standout in the midsize sedan category, boasting an irresistible package that raises the standard to new heights

Throughout its evolution, the Hyundai Verna has consistently been a pillar in the midsize sedan realm. The most recent release exemplifies the modern shift in customer preferences and needs, integrating cutting-edge technologies to deliver a stylish package that offers exceptional value for every cent spent.

Despite the enduring popularity of SUVs, sedans like the Verna prompt individuals to pause and recognize the timeless appeal of this body style and the significance of its nameplate. The 2023 Hyundai Verna seamlessly combines captivating aesthetics with a technology-infused interior, all while prioritizing practicality, comfort, and driving performance within its spacious design.

Adhering to the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the new generation Hyundai Verna captivates with its stunning appearance, integrating radically new cues that harmonize seamlessly with the overall emotional appeal it evokes. Drawing inspiration from the global Elantra and Sonata models, the Hyundai Verna showcases a sleek LED light bar, split headlamps, and a front grille reminiscent of the Tucson.

Its sporty bumper features an arrow-shaped finish, complemented by prominent bonnet creases and razor-sharp character lines. The turbo-petrol variant boasts sporty black alloy wheels with contrasting red callipers, adding a distinctive touch to its overall design. With larger dimensions than its predecessor, the new Hyundai Verna offers a more spacious cabin, while its fastback-styled roofline enhances its visual appeal. The increased proportions give the Verna an imposing road presence that’s sure to turn heads while upping its practicality.

The cabin space of the all-new Hyundai Verna deserves commendation, thanks to its clever packaging, which results in a highly usable 528L boot space – a significant leap from previous generations. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps, a sizable inclined rear glass area, and a detailed rear bumper with a faux skid plate contribute to its dynamic appearance. A sculpted bootlid with an integrated spoiler and distinct enclosures for turn indicators further accentuate its well-crafted exterior.

The modern dual-tone interior of the Hyundai Verna exudes a minimalist aesthetic, accentuated by an upmarket finish to the layered dashboard. Brushed silver accents adorn the horizontal AC vents, complemented by the LED ambient light bar that extends to the doors. Adding to the contemporary vibe is the new two-spoke steering wheel, completing the sophisticated interior design.

Packed with cutting-edge technologies and features that surpass its competition, the new Verna offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Audiophiles will appreciate the eight-speaker Bose audio system, while drivers can tailor their experience with three drive modes. Other notable features include an electric sunroof, segment-first switchable type controller, a coloured TFT MID, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS technology, automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, paddle shifters, and a host of additional amenities.

Besides a long list of ADAS features, the 2024 Hyundai Verna also offers safety features including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control), and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ensuring a secure driving experience for all occupants.

Buyers of the 2023 Hyundai Verna have a plethora of powertrain and transmission options to select from. One such option is the new 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering an impressive maximum power output of 160 PS and peak torque of 253 Nm. This powertrain can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), providing versatility to suit various driving preferences.

The Hyundai Verna’s most powerful engine in its class exudes a raw, exhilarating nature that urges you to push it every time you press the gas pedal. Unafraid to reach three-digit speeds, it commands admiration with its acceleration. Rushing off the line to 100 kmph in just eight seconds, it delivers a thrilling driving experience that leaves a lasting impression.

The standard 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine offers a respectable output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an iVT. The manual transmission variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl, while the iVT version achieves 19.6 kmpl, making it suitable for everyday driving needs. Even the turbocharged engine exhibits impressive efficiency, capable of achieving 20 kmpl with the manual transmission and 20.6 kmpl with the DCT.

Thanks to its composed chassis, the new-gen Hyundai Verna delivers cornering capabilities that are nearly unmatched in its class. With intuitive braking, minimal NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, and very little body roll, it offers a dynamic driving experience. The suspension is adept at meeting the demands of both long drives and everyday city commuting, making the Verna a versatile choice for various driving scenarios.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna redefines the standards for modern midsize sedans, raising the bar for competitors to follow suit. Despite the dominance of SUVs in the market, the Verna stands out by offering a perfect blend of high-end technology, top-notch driving experience, and an alluring exterior design without compromising on practicality. To provide peace of mind, it comes with a standard warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres and three years of roadside assistance, extendable up to seven years.