Triumph Thruxton 400 (Speed 400 Based) Spied Testing For The First Time

After the launch of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, Triumph is working on a new cafe racer bike Thruxton 400; Likely to share underpinnings and powertrain with the Speed 400

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership recently launched two new products in the Indian market, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. During their debut, it was speculated that the 400cc platform would yield more products in the future. This seems to be holding true as a new cafe racer has been spied testing on foreign soil and as per reports, the bike in question is the Thruxton 400.

The next-in-line product from Triumph-Bajaj will share its underpinnings and powertrain from the Speed 400. Let’s have a look at the spy images of the upcoming 400cc bike. To begin with, the test mule bears a lot of resemblance to the Speed 400 ranging from the fuel tank, bar end mirrors, 17-inch wheels on both ends, the round LED headlamp as well as the upswept exhaust.

All these elements are a clear lift-off from the Speed 400. On the other hand, the café racer-specific front cowl is new which has resulted in the repositioning of the front indicators along with an updated tail section. However, the single-piece seat seems to be similar to what we get on the roadster.

The design is inspired by the larger café racer in the brand’s line-up, the Thruxton 1200. Expect the Thruxton 400 to be powered by the familiar 398.15cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine, putting out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. There will likely be some changes to the gear ratios to better suit the bike’s character.

The hardware including the suspension, chassis, wheels and brakes seems to be lifted from the Speed 400. The test mule of the Thuxton 400 has been spotted for the first time and this seems to be in the early stage of testing. As for the launch timeline is concerned, nothing concrete can be confirmed as of now, however, we can expect the bike to launch by the end of next year.

In terms of pricing, several reports suggest that the café racer will be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 in the company’s 400cc line-up.

