Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs. 2.23 Lakh

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X derive power from a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine producing 40 PS and 37.5 Nm

Triumph Motorcycles has today announced the launch of its most affordable motorcycle in the world in our domestic market following its global premiere a few days ago. The Triumph Speed 400 is aggressively priced at Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the first 10,000 units and after that, the prices will be hiked by Rs. 10,000. The Scrambler 400X will reach showrooms around October 2023. The modern classics are the first motorcycles spawned out of the partnership with Bajaj Auto.

They will be rolled out of the homegrown brand’s Chakan plant. The Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster with modern design elements and it takes inspiration from its larger Speed Twin 900 and 1200 siblings. Carrying the lineage of the Scrambler series, the Scrambler 400X boasts a purposeful styling and is a lot different from the Speed 400.

The roadster features a circular LED headlamp unit and a side-mounted exhaust system. Other highlights of the Speed 400 are a semi-digital instrument console, a stylish 13-litre fuel tank, 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, the signature Triumph engine profile with the unique badge, exhaust head clamps, finned cylinder heads and impressive attention to detail elements to spice up the overall design.

It is offered in three colour schemes namely Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Caspian Blue with Storm Grey and Phantom Black with Storm Grey. As for the performance, both motorcycles are equipped with a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine, paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

It produces a maximum output of 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. Another highlight is that the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have 16,000 km service interval. Also common on both motorcycles are ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, dual-channel ABS system, big piston upside down front forks, pre-load adjustable monoshock rear suspension and anti-theft immobiliser.

The instrument console features a large analogue speedo and an LCD screen that shows tachometer, fuel range and gear position indicator. They are constructed on a hybrid perimeter tubular steel frame with bolted rear subframe and twin-sided cast aluminium swingarm. The braking duties are handled by 300 mm front disc with a four-piston radial calliper and 230 mm rear disc with a two-piston fixed calliper.

The Triumph Speed 400 has a seat height of 790 mm. The more off-road focussed Triumph Scrambler 400X comes with split seats as opposed to a step-up single-piece saddle on its roadster sibling, larger 19-inch front wheel with larger 320 mm front disc, longer travel suspension, higher ground clearance and longer wheelbase in comparison and is also heavier due to the specific changes made.

It comes with switchable ABS as rear ABS can be turned off for some off-road fun. The paint schemes available are Matte Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black, and Phantom Black with Silver Ice. The British company offers more than 25 optional accessories for the duo.