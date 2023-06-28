Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X Debut Ahead Of India Launch

Both Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X are powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V engine developing 40 PS and 37.5 Nm

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the much-awaited Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the United Kingdom. Conceived and designed in Hinckley, these modern classics have been developed with the ‘same exacting attention to detail as Triumph’s most celebrated models’. They are embellished with Triumph’s signature silhouettes, sculpted fuel tanks and classic engine profiles in line with their bigger siblings.

The distinctive traditional touches are finned cylinder head and exhaust header clamps combined with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics, concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer to deliver the unmistakable Triumph modern classic style. The high-quality finish and elegant detailing continue with the trademark black powder-coated engine casings, tough gold anodised forks, high-quality paint and logo detailing.

The Speed 400’s dual-tone paint schemes feature a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflecting its dynamic roadster style with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours. The Scrambler 400 X gains purposeful and practical features including protection for the headlight, radiator and sump as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard.

The Scrambler 400 X will be available in three colour schemes each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options. This all-new TR-Series fuel-injected liquid-cooled 398 cc single-cylinder engine is said to enable an evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note.

It develops 40 PS maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With 4V tech and DOHC setup, it also boasts a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valvetrain with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction are also said to contribute to the ‘free-revving yet tractable’ nature.

Some of the other highlights are concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins and black powder-coated engine casings. Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come with a sleek waistline with a seat height of 790 mm and 835 mm respectively and the wet weight stands at 170 kg and 179 kg.

They come with a new frame, bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminium swingarm paired with suspension set-ups tailored to meet each motorcycle’s requirements. The Triumph Speed 400 features 43 mm big-piston upside-down front forks, a mono-shock rear suspension with an external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. It has a neutral riding position.

It is equipped with four-piston radial front brakes with a 300 mm front disc and braided lines for a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X has a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces.

It has a more upright and commanding scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road. In addition, a larger 320 mm front brake disc and optimised pad compound are said to deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance across all terrains.

As for the electronic rider aids, they feature ride-by-wire throttle, a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, switchable ABS on the Scrambler 400 X and slipper clutch. Other highlights are USB-C charging socket, all LED lighting, a large analogue speedometer and an integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator. It is accessed via a handlebar-mounted scroll button and the display is even pre-enabled to show the status of accessory fitted heated grips if it is present.

The LED headlamp comes with a distinctive daytime running light with the Triumph DRL signature while the tail light also includes a modern light signature together with moulded light guides and Triumph branding. Both motorcycles feature a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

The British manufacturer is offering more than 25 accessories for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. The brand says all accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty. The service interval of every 16,000 km is also class-leading.