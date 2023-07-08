10,000 Units Of Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Duo Booked In Just 3 Days

The official on-road price of the Triumph Speed 400 will be announced on July 10; the neo-retro roadster will be available by the end of this month

Triumph Motorcycles India introduced the Speed 400 a few days ago in the domestic market with an attractive price tag of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers and the price will be increased by Rs. 10,000 after that. The Triumph Speed 400’s pricing has sent shockwaves across the industry as it is too good to be true.

Now the brand has announced that the bookings for both motorcycles have crossed the 10,000 mark within 10 days of their global unveil and in just three days since their local market launch. The world premiere happened back at Triumph’s base in the United Kingdom on June 27, 2023 and India has been the first country to witness the offical price announcement.

The price for the Scrambler 400X will be available in October while the Speed 400 will be available by the end of this month. Speaking of the high demand, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.”

The neo-retro roadster is manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan plant and is the primary reason why the Triumph Speed 400 is highly affordable. Bajaj did put the 400 cc motorcycle space into a frenzy when the original Dominar 400 was launched and now the same vibe has been created. However, all is not smooth sailing as a Triumph dealer reportedly quoted an on-road price of Rs. 3.38 lakh.

Currently, Triumph only has 15 dealerships operational across the country and the availability of the motorcycle, which garnered over 2,500 bookings in just a couple of hours, has been a big question due to high demand. It must be noted that a total of 5,000 units are planned to be rolled out every month and if the demand further rises, the production will be ramped up.

Moreover, it has already been confirmed by Bajaj-Triumph that the footprint will be increased to 30 showrooms by the end of this month. Over the next two months, the outlets will grow to 50 and by the end of this fiscal, as many as 100 Triumph dealerships are aimed to be inaugurated. Dismissing the speculated on-road price, Bajaj Auto has noted that on-road price guidelines will only be issued to dealers by July 10.

An official statement from Bajaj Auto said, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd., we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July.

Speed 400 has been launched at ex-showroom price, Delhi at INR 2.23 lacs for the first 10,000 customers post which it will move to its regular price at INR 2.33 lacs ex-showroom. State-specific ex-showroom and on-road pricing will be released closer to delivery.”