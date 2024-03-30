Triumph Speed 400 Based Custom Bike Gets A New Scrambler Identity

Dubbed ‘Diabolus Tracker’, the Triumph Speed 400-based custom motorcycle has been turned into a scrambler by K-Speed Customs

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are currently one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market. The brand value associated with the ‘Triumph’ moniker coupled with the top-notch package at a mouth-watering sticker cost is something that very few bikes in the Indian market offer.

Launched last year, the Speed 400 sports a retro styling and appears quite modification-friendly. The latest modified Speed 400 comes from the house of K-Speed Customs and it is called the ’Diabolus Tracker’. To begin with, the custom bike has been given a retro scrambler stance which is accentuated by a rather small single-piece seat, slightly raised handlebar and a chopped sub-frame.

Upfront, a round headlamp and a raised fender are a part of the package. The instrument cluster remains the same, however, has now been mounted on the main frame, on the left side of the fuel tank. In addition to this, the custom-built Speed 400 gets an all-black paint theme and even the engine gets a blacked-out treatment paired with the silver finish on cooling fins serving as a contrast element.

The fuel tank and side panels are the same as before, but the combination of gloss and matt black paint scheme gives it a distinctive appeal and it is going well with the tan coloured seat. The chopped rear sub-frame and the minimalistic fender are a cool addition to the custom motorcycle.

Even the exhaust has been shortened and is in line with the bike’s overall design. The small mirrors mounted on the handlebar speak of the attention to detail. The equipment remains the same as the stock bike, although the bike now gets block-pattern tyres to aid the scrambler identity.

This modification has been carried out using custom parts from K-Speed which can be bought via their official website. These parts can also be shipped to India at no extra cost, however, could attract import duties. It is important to note that all these modifications are limited to cosmetic changes and the bike remains unchanged mechanically. The Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine putting out 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.