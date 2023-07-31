Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure X – Specs Comparison

Triumph Motorcycles in collaboration with Bajaj Auto revealed the Scrambler 400X for the Indian market. Let’s see how it fares against the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure X in terms of specifications

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are the latest products from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance in India. While the Speed 400 has already been launched at a sticker price of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 400X will hit the market around October this year. The bookings of both the bikes are already open for a token amount of Rs. 2000 and the deliveries of Speed 400 are set to begin from September.

The Scrambler 400X is challenged by a lot of rivals including the KTM’s latest 390 Adventure X. Let’s compare the specs of the Scrambler 400X and KTM 390 Adventure X.

Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Powertrain

Specifications Triumph Scrambler 400X KTM 390 Adventure X Engine Displacement 398cc liquid cooled single cylinder 373cc liquid cooled single cylinder Power 40 bhp 43.5 bhp Torque 37.5 Nm 37 mm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

The Triumph Scrambler 400X gets an all-new 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, while the KTM 390 Adventure X uses a familiar 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled setup which powers a host of other bikes in KTM’s line-up.

The 390 Adventure X’s sports higher power figures by 3.5 bhp while the Scrambler’s engine makes a slightly higher torque output. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Dimensions

Dimensions Triumph Scrambler 400X KTM 390 Adventure X Length 2,117 mm 2,154 mm Width 825 mm 900 mm Height 1,190 mm 1,400 mm Wheelbase 1,418 mm 1,430 mm Seat Height 835 mm 855 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm 200 mm

In terms of dimensions, the KTM 390 Adventure X is the bigger bike from all directions. Even the seat height and ground clearance of KTM are higher than the Triumph Scrambler 400X.

Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Price and Variants

While the price of the Scrambler 400X is yet to be revealed, the KTM 390 Adventure X will set you back by Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes are available in a single variant and dual channel ABS with switchable rear unit is standard on Scrambler 400X and 390 Adventure X.