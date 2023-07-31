Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure X – Specs Comparison

Triumph Motorcycles in collaboration with Bajaj Auto revealed the Scrambler 400X for the Indian market. Let’s see how it fares against the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure X in terms of specifications
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are the latest products from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance in India. While the Speed 400 has already been launched at a sticker price of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 400X will hit the market around October this year. The bookings of both the bikes are already open for a token amount of Rs. 2000 and the deliveries of Speed 400 are set to begin from September.
The Scrambler 400X is challenged by a lot of rivals including the KTM’s latest 390 Adventure X. Let’s compare the specs of the Scrambler 400X and KTM 390 Adventure X.
Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Powertrain
|Specifications
|Triumph Scrambler 400X
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Engine Displacement
|398cc liquid cooled single cylinder
|373cc liquid cooled single cylinder
|Power
|40 bhp
|43.5 bhp
|Torque
|37.5 Nm
|37 mm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|6-speed
The Triumph Scrambler 400X gets an all-new 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, while the KTM 390 Adventure X uses a familiar 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled setup which powers a host of other bikes in KTM’s line-up.
The 390 Adventure X’s sports higher power figures by 3.5 bhp while the Scrambler’s engine makes a slightly higher torque output. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox.
Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Triumph Scrambler 400X
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Length
|2,117 mm
|2,154 mm
|Width
|825 mm
|900 mm
|Height
|1,190 mm
|1,400 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,418 mm
|1,430 mm
|Seat Height
|835 mm
|855 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|200 mm
In terms of dimensions, the KTM 390 Adventure X is the bigger bike from all directions. Even the seat height and ground clearance of KTM are higher than the Triumph Scrambler 400X.
Triumph Scrambler 400X VS KTM 390 Adventure X: Price and Variants
While the price of the Scrambler 400X is yet to be revealed, the KTM 390 Adventure X will set you back by Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes are available in a single variant and dual channel ABS with switchable rear unit is standard on Scrambler 400X and 390 Adventure X.