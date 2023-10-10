Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched In India At Rs. 2.63 Lakh

Triumph Scrambler 400X derives power from the same 398 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Speed 400 and it develops 40 PS maximum power

Just over three months following the market launch of the Speed 400, the price of its scrambler sibling has been announced in India. In a similar fashion to the roadster, Triumph Motorcycles has priced the Scrambler 400X highly competitively as it costs Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) – only Rs. 30,000 pricier in comparison, as we previously expected.

The Triumph Scrambler 400X shares the platform and underpinnings with the Speed 400 but plenty of changes have been made to tackle off-roading. It takes on the KTM 390 Adventure X, Yezdi Scrambler, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. As for the performance, the familiar 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC four-valve engine has been utilised.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. It has a longer wheelbase than the Speed 400 and stands higher above the ground along with a taller seat height, a larger front wheel and block pattern tyres at the front and rear.

The Triumph Scrambler 400X takes design inspiration from its bigger Scrambler 900 and 1200 siblings and it tips the weighing scale at 185 kg – 9 kg heavier than the Speed 400. The scram boasts a seat height of 835 mm while the ground clearance stands at 195 mm. It comes with standard features such as an engine sump guard, a headlamp grille and removable rubber inserts on the footpegs.

It rides on 100/80-19 front and 140/80-17 rear black alloy wheels and the braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc (larger than in Speed 400) and a rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system (switchable rear ABS). The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X made their global debut in the United Kingdom in late June before the former’s prices were announced in India.

The Speed 400 has been well received by customers and the bookings for the Scrambler 400X are open too. Other highlights are upside-down front forks, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock suspension and a semi-digital instrument console. The Scrambler 400X is available in three colour schemes namely Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Matt Khaki Green.