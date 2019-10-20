Triumph Motorcycles Available With Discounts Of Upto Rs 2.8 Lakh

This Diwali, Triumph Motorcycles, which include some famous models from the Bonneville and Tiger range, will be available with some massive discount offers

Come festive season and most two and four wheeler manufacturer start offering some great discounts on almost all their products in order to gain from the surge in sales during the auspicious period. In tune with this, Triumph Motorcycles has also decided to come up with some attractive offers worth up to Rs 2.8 lakh.

Other than these free benefits, Triumph Motorcycles is also offering additional warranty at no extra cost. These discount schemes are being provided on the Triumph Street Triple RS, Triumph Tiger 800 XR, Triumph Bonneville T100 and Triumph Tiger 1200. These offers are available till October 27 and the catch here is that these benefits can’t be exchanged for cash discounts.

Buyers of the Triumph Tiger 1200 get a chance to get trained by professionals at the company’s Triumph Adventure Experience centre in Whales, UK. Moreover, the customers could also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of visiting the Triumph Factory in Hinckley.

The highest discount is currently being offered on the Triumph Tiger 800 XR, which is available with benefits worth Rs 2.8 lakh. The motorcycle is available with a pannier set worth Rs 1 lakh, a store voucher of Rs 1.5 lakh and two year extended warranty worth Rs 30.000.

The Triumph Street Triple RS is available with offers worth Rs 1.59 lakh, which are being provided through a store voucher worth Rs 1 lakh, an upgrade bonus of Rs 70,000 or an Arrow exhaust worth Rs 59,000. It may be noted that the Street Triple RS is about to be updated. The new model will have a BS6-compliant engine and refreshed styling.

The Bonneville T100 is being sold with benefits worth Rs 1.75 lakh through a store voucher. There’s also an option of an exchange subvention of Rs 1.5 lakh and an optional EMI scheme of Rs 11,608 at 0% interest for five years.