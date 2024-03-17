Triumph Daytona 660 Listed On India Website, Launch Soon

Triumph Daytona 660 has been listed on the brand’s India website and its price will be announced soon

Triumph Motorcycles India has listed the recently unveiled Daytona 660 at its local website and has noted that the price will be coming soon. The three colours available are Snowdonia White/ Sapphire Black, Satin Granite/Satin Jet Black and Carnival Red/Sapphire Black. The production of the faired motorcycle has also begun ahead of its market entry.

The pre-bookings are also open in some dealer outlets. It is no secret that the Triumph Daytona 660 has several commonalities with other 660 cc triples such as the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport. It is equipped with a 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 95 PS at 11,250 rpm (redline at 12,650 rpm) and a peak torque of 69 Nm (80 per cent of the total at 3,125 rpm).

The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard. Expect it to be priced around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be positioned above the Trident 660 and it sits on a steel perimeter chassis. The faired supersport is suspended on 41 mm upside down big piston front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock rear suspension, both sourced from Showa.

As for braking, the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 uses twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the back, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. It runs on 17-inch Y-shaped cast aluminium five-spoke black alloy wheels wrapped in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear rubber. The motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 201 kg and boasts a seat height of 810 mm.

The equipment list comprises a digital instrument cluster, which is similar to the unit found in the Trident 660 as the monochrome TFT LCD display enables My Triumph Connectivity system as an option; ride-by-wire throttle with three ride modes namely Road, Rain and Sport; twin LED headlamps, traction control, sporty body graphics.

The Triumph Daytona 660 takes plenty of inspiration from the old Daytona 675. It is more powerful and torquier than its 660 cc siblings and will compete with Honda CBR650R and Kawasaki Ninja 650 upon arrival in the coming weeks in India.