Tractor Sales September 2020 – Mahindra, Sonalika, Force, Escorts

Mahindra & Mahindra led the tractor segment sales last month, followed by TAFE and Sonalika in second and third place, respectively

With the nation-wide lockdown now in its last stages, the Indian market has started to show signs of normalcy once again. Tractor sales had been picking up consistently since April 2020, and in September, the sales figures have been impressive for most of the manufacturers.

Mahindra & Mahindra led the tractor sales chart in the domestic market, with 42,361 units sold last month. In comparison, the company sold 36,046 tractors during September 2019, which brings the Year-on-Year (YoY) increase to 17.5 per cent. Even though the sales have increased, Mahindra has lost a fair bit of its market share to its competitors (38.99 per cent, down from 42.59 per cent in September last year).

Tractors And Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) managed to retail 19,973 units in September 2020, up 38 per cent compared to September 2019 (36,046). The market share of the company has jumped up to 18.38 per cent to 17.10 per cent (Sept 2020 vs Sept 2019).

International Tractor Limited (Sonalika) secured the third position in the tractor market, with a total of 16,000 domestic sales during September 2020, a 51.4 per cent increase on a YoY basis (10,571 units sold in September 2019). This is the highest monthly sales figure Sonalika has ever achieved. The company has also managed to increase its market share to 14.73 per cent, up from 12.49 per cent from September 2019.

Escorts Ltd, John Deere, New Holland, and Kubota managed to achieve sales figures of 11,453 units (8.9 per cent YoY growth), 9,805 units (63.1% YoY growth), 4,301 units (28.8 per cent), and 1,273 units (0.2 per cent YoY growth) respectively. The rest of the manufacturers, sadly, were unable to cross the 1,000 units sales mark.

Manufacturer September 2020 September 2019 YoY Growth (%) Mahindra & Mahindra 42,361 36,046 17.5% TAFE 19,973 14,473 38.0% Sonalika 16,000 10,571 51.4% Escorts 11,453 10,521 8.9% John Deere 9,805 6,010 63.1% New Holland 4,301 3,339 28.8% Kubota 1,275 1,273 0.2% VST 949 619 53.3% Preet 656 149 340.3% Indofarm 541 328 64.9% Captain 393 212 85.4% Force 368 399 -7.8% SDF 290 501 -42.1% Ace 284 198 43.3% Total Sales 1,08,649 84,639 28.4%%

VST, Preet, Indofarm, Captian, and Ace managed to register domestic sales figures of 949 units, 656 units, 541 units, 393 units, and 284 units, respectively. Things weren’t all positive though, with manufacturers posting negative growth as well. Force and SDF were the only ones to post a decline in sales, with 368 units (7.8 per cent YoY degrowth) and 290 units (42.1 per cent YoY degrowth), respectively.