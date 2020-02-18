Toyota’s Rebadged Ertiga MPV To Likely Launch Later This Year – Report

Toyota’s rebadged Ertiga MPV will likely be launched later this year and is expected to use the same 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discontinued three vehicles namely Etios, Liva and Corolla Altis. While the premium D-segment sedan could get a new generation down the line, the Etios duo won’t get successors leaving Toyota to not have any volume seller in the mass-market segments except for the Glanza. Launched in the middle of last year, the B2-segment hatchback is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Japanese manufacturer is banking on the partnership with fellow compatriot Suzuki for progress domestically and thus a range of badge engineered vehicles are in the horizon. We told you that the rebadged version of Vitara Brezza will go on sale in April 2020. It will likely use a BSVI compliant four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm as in the facelifted Vitara Brezza.

Just as the Glanza, the exterior changes will likely be minimal. Toyota-Suzuki’s global alliance stems back to 2017 and it has already confirmed the arrival of new products and OEM supply pertaining to Indian and international markets. Production of the Vitara Brezza at Toyota’s domestic plant from 2022 is also part of the agenda.



We already know that the Ertiga will be reengineered to be sold under Toyota badge and according to a recent report emerged on the interweb, it will be introduced six to eight months following the launch of the rebadged Vitara Brezza. This means a timeline around the third quarter of this calendar year or during the festive season we might get to witness its market entry.

With minor cosmetic updates, it will more likely use the same BSVI 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine as the Ertiga and it will be positioned below the Innova Crysta. The automotive industry is expected to endure a volatile period in the coming months as the BSVI deadline is less than a month and a half away. The sales growth could be seen in the third quarter of 2020.

Toyota could take one step at a time in increasing prices of its diesel vehicles. It is said to have passed on only 50 per cent of the cost increase endured during BSVI transition. Toyota had already officially announced its production facility’s transition completely into making BSVI vehicles last month. To increase sales, the brand will be focussing on expanding its reach to customers via online promotions and increasing touch points across the country.