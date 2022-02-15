Toyota’s Lexus LFA Electric Supercar Successor Has 700 Km Range

Lexus’ LFA successor will be able to achieve zero to 100 kmph in well under two seconds and has a claimed driving range of around 700 km

In the final month of 2021, Toyota showcased its new-age lineup of cars that holds plenty of importance for the brand’s future. One that definitely stood out amongst the crowd was the electric sportscar under the Lexus brand and it could act as a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed LFA. Now, more images and videos have come out giving us a closer look.

The luxury arm of Toyota says the sportscar embodies the future of the Japanese company and it will be able to achieve zero to 100 kmph in well under two seconds and it will have a claimed driving range of around 700 km on a single charge as it could be equipped with solid-state batteries. Lexus is looking to go all-electric by 2035 under Toyota’s $70 billion electrification plan.

In an official statement, Lexus said that the brand will evolve into offering a range of driving experiences, “harnessing its unique performance development capabilities” with more personalised in their performance, appeal and quality standards. The electric supercar is part of the new range of Lexus models planned to launch by the end of this decade.

Lexus is looking at ways to enhance the joy of driving through its electric cars. It is endorsed to deliver linear responses loyal to the intention of the driver while seamlessly connecting the deceleration, steering and acceleration of the vehicle to the one drives it. The images show the conceptual version as the road-going model could be toned down and look quite different.

It has a flowing bodywork with an aggressive nose section and a prominent coupe-like roofline. The generous proportions are complemented by wide lower air intake up front, Boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, C-shaped deep housing for the lighting system, forward swooping bonnet with vents, a highly expressive tail section with old school vibes, etc.

The zero-emission supercar has not received a name yet and back in December 2021, Toyota showed its seriousness towards electrification by unveiling as many as 14 EVs across different segments as SUVs, pickup trucks and models from other segments were revealed.