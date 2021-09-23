Toyota’s Daihatsu Rugger (Jimny Rival) To Launch Next Year – Report

Daihatsu Rugger will reportedly go on sale next year and it could be based on the same platform as the Rocky and Raize

Suzuki introduced the Jimny for the first time back in 1970 and for decades, it reigned supreme as a much loved tiny off-roader across the globe. Back in 2018, the Japanese manufacturer debuted the fourth-generation Jimny with a thorough overhaul after decades while keeping its four-wheel-drive essence intact and it has been well received amongst customers.

The brand ramped up the production to meet the demands in Japan and Europe at its Kosai plant and in many markets, it enjoys a niche presence. According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Daihatsu has something to say about this as it will bring in a compact off-roader as early as October 2022. Speculations surrounding the off-road machine have existed for several months already.

It is said that the sub-brand of Toyota will try to differentiate its SUV from the Jimny by offering better tarmac driving characteristics. The model is noted to be currently under development and it will be powered by a small capacity three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a dynamic control four-wheel-drive system with electronic control technology.

Daihatsu is tuning the off-roader to have good on- and off-the-tarmac behaviours with good ground clearance. It could be dubbed the Rugger or Lager and will likely be based on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Generation Architecture) platform that can also be found in the sub-four-metre Rocky and Raize SUVs. As for the design, expect upright body proportions and tall pillars with flared wheel arches.

The 1.0-litre turbo three-pot petrol mill could be borrowed from the Rocky and Raize and thus it might produce a maximum power output of 98 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission could be standard while a CVT automatic could also be on offer. India is expected to see the launch of the Jimny next year to compete against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

It could be positioned in the lifestyle off-roader segment and a five-door version is also said to be in the works with improved space and practicality.