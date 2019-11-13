Toyota’s Daihatsu Rocky SUV Gets Factory Tuning Kits

Daihatsu Rocky is sold in Japan with Powerful Style, Sporty Style, and Elegance Style design packages

Daihatsu unveiled the Rocky compact SUV ahead of its parent brand Toyota’s Raize at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Having debuted in the Japanese market earlier this month alongside the Raize, the Rocky is based on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture), which is a slightly modified version of the TNGA.

The sub-four-metre SUVs are powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 97 horsepower and is mated to a D-CVT automatic gearbox. It can be had in either a two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive configuration. Despite having several commonalities under the skin and inside the cabin, the Rocky and Raize differ on the design front, at least up front and rear.

The Rocky has a less aggressive front grille compared to the Raize besides a different front bumper, lighting elements and subtle updates to the end. It measures 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm in width and stands 1,620 mm tall. Within a few days of the Raize’s debut, TRD and Modellista kits for the compact SUV were revealed.

Daihatsu offers a range of exterior design packages for the Rocky as well such as Powerful Style, Sporty Style, and Elegance Style. Each package appeals to different set of buyers while individual accessories can also be chosen from the available list like cargo tray, wireless charger, illuminated centre console and treadplates.

Priced a little costlier than the Raize, the Daihatsu Rocky can be had from 1,705,000 yen (Rs. 11.16 lakh) for the entry-level variant. The five-seater is claimed to have best-in-class occupant space as well as most spacious cargo area at 369 litres when all seats are put in place.

The Rocky and Raize share safety and convenience features including a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic AC, Crash Avoidance Braking Function, Smart Panorama Parking Assist, forward and rear Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control, Adaptive Cruise Control with All Speed Tracking, etc.