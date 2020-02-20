Toyota Yaris Sales Up By 111% In January 2020 – Details

Toyota shipped a total of 725 units of the Yaris in January 2020, as against 343 units it sold in the same month last year

Since its launch in the country, the Toyota Yaris has been an average performer in a segment which comprises of the hot-selling Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna among others. The car did not manage to outperform either one of the three in January 2020 either, but set its own personal record by recording a 111% growth in terms of year-on-year sales.

Toyota managed to sell 725 units of the Yaris sedan last month, which is 382 more than the 343 Yaris’ sold in January 2019. There is no denying the fact that this is a massive improvement at a time where compact SUVs are continuously flourishing and demand for executive sedans is depleting.

Talking about the powertrain, the Yaris comes equipped with a sole BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood, that belts out 108 PS peak power and 140 Nm max torque. The transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, Yaris gets automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, a power adjustable driver’s seat. On the safety front, the sedan comes packed with hill-start assist, ESC, paddleshifters (CVT only), a tyre pressure monitoring system, seven airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor currently retails the Yaris sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 8.76 lakh for the base manual trim, which goes up to Rs 14.18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant. The car continues to compete against other C-segment sedans in the country including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, VW Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

The Yaris has now become the most affordable sedan in Toyota’s Indian line-up, since the carmaker stopped the production of the Etios sub-4m sedan, as well as its hatchback sibling Etios Liva. Meanwhile, the BS6-compliant versions of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have recently launched at a base price of Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 28.18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) respectively.