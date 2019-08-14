Toyota Yaris Sales Down By 96%, Just 51 Units Sold In July 2019

Launched last year, the Toyota Yaris has been suffering from a perpetually low demand, with just 51 units sold in July 2019

The Toyota Yaris was launched last year and is positioned in the C2-segment of the Indian car market. It rivals some successful models, like the Maruti Ciaz and the Honda City. However, unlike models like the Ciaz, City and Verna, the Yaris has pretty much failed to impress the car buying lot.

The demand for Toyota Yaris is so low that it could manage to find only 51 customers last month. This is a massive 96 per cent drop from 1,400 units sold in July 2018. Even if you compare Month-on-Month sales figures, the Yaris registered a 58 per cent drop from 121 units sold in June 2019.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been trying hard to make the Yaris more popular by offering some great discounts on its C2-segment contender. However, it doesn’t look like the Toyota Yaris would really find much success, which is quite a pity if you consider that it’s a pretty well-rounded model.

In the ongoing month, the Toyota Yaris is available with benefits worth more than 1 lakh rupees. The MY2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 a corporate discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000.

On the other hand, the MY2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh, corporate bonus of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. This makes the Toyota Yaris a great value proposition, especially if you consider the many bells and whistles it comes with.

The Toyota Yaris is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 108 PS and a peak torque of 140 Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-step CVT. The Maruti Ciaz rival is available in four trims- J, G, V and VX.

Data Source: AutoPunditz