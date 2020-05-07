Toyota Working On a New SUV That Will Rival Jeep Compass – Report

The upcoming SUV will be production model of the Toyota TJ Cruiser that was showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show but unlike the concept, it won’t have sliding doors

Overall these years, the Toyota RAV4 has grown significantly bigger and what this now means is that in the world of fast-rising demand for compact SUVs, Toyota, the maker of some highly successful models like the Land Cruiser, doesn’t have a contender in the entry-level segment.

Hence, Toyota is now working on a compact SUV that will be positioned below the RAV4 and will go lock horns with the Jeep Compass. In fact, the latest RAV4 is so big that it ends up sharing the platform with the Toyota Camry, which is a full-sized sedan. For reference, the architecture in question here is the NGA-K, which is a version of the TNGA platform.

As per a report by a Japanese magazine, Toyota will be seen working on a new compact SUV that will be codenamed “地方男子”, which means “local boy”. The upcoming SUV will be the production version of the Toyota Tj Cruiser from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Hence, one can safely expect a boxy silhouette and many design features typical of an SUV.

While one shouldn’t expect a rugged-looking old-school design like that of the Ford Bronco, the company will definitely take a different design approach for its new SUV that will focus more on a less sophisticated timeless design unlike that of the C-HR. This will also lead to the SUV being more practical and versatile than the rivals.

The upcoming Toyota compact SUV, unlike the concept model that was shown at the motor show, will not get sliding doors. Also, it will share its platform with the Toyota Prius, Toyota C-HR and Toyota Corolla, which means it will be underpinned by GA-C. This architecture is a smaller version of the TNGA platform. The SUV will measure 4,410 mm in length 1,815 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height.

Powering the new model will be a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor. A petrol-only model will be also on offer. The new model should be introduced in 2022 and probably go on sale the same year. There are currently no details on the India-launch prospects but we doubt it would ever come to us.

*Pics For Reference Only