Toyota Waiting Period April 2024 – Innova, Glanza, Hyryder, Fortuner

Here we have explained about the waiting period for all Toyota models in the month of April 2024 in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been maintaining strong sales figures in recent months, largely attributed to the introduction of new models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross hybrid. Despite being the most affordable offering in India, the Toyota Glanza does not experience lengthy waiting periods like its more premium siblings as only the CNG version has a waiting period of up to three months.

The Toyota Fortuner has been the leader in the full-size SUV segment for several years. It is anticipated that a mild hybrid variant will be introduced in the near future with improved performance and efficiency. Some variants of the seven-seater currently have waiting periods of up to three months. However, the updated Innova Crysta, launched in early 2023, is experiencing waiting periods of up to twelve months.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is in high demand, leading to a waiting period of over a year. Similarly, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also faces significant demand, resulting in waiting periods of up to eight months for select trims. The rebadged version of the Innova Hycross is currently available as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India. Meanwhile, the Hyryder shares several bits and bobs with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Toyota Cars Waiting Period In April 2024 1. Toyota Fortuner Up To 3 Months 2. Toyota Innova Hycross More Than 12 Months 3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Up To 8 Months 4. Toyota Innova Crysta Up To 12 Months 5. Toyota Glanza CNG Up To 3 Months

Both the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are produced at TKM’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Innova Hycross has been available in India for over a year now and is offered in VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O) trim levels.

Due to its strong demand, bookings for the ZX and ZX(O) trims have not reopened for a long while now. For the VX and VX(O) trims, waiting periods range between twelve to thirteen months depending on the location. Just over a week ago, Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India for a starting price of Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets new DRLs and grille, different alloy wheels, and a slightly different tail lamp compared to its donor. It is sold in 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol guises with CNG option.