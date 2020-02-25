Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV To Launch Tomorrow In India

The Toyota Vellfire will become the most premium MPV from the Japanese carmaker, it will be positioned much above the Innova Crysta and will lock horns with the Mercedes V-Class

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the local subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, released a teaser image of its upcoming luxury MPV, the Vellfire. Well, the new model will finally launch tomorrow and will become the most premium MPV in its carmaker’s portfolio by retailing at a price point that will be well above that of the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Vellfire is being promoted with the ‘Sustainable Luxury’ tag, which is in line with the highly upmarket cabin and the hybrid powertrain it offers. The new model will be brought to us via CBU route and should cost somewhere between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the new offering will become a direct rival of the Mercedes V-Class, which is currently priced at Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the Toyota Vellfire will be on sale only in the top-of-the-line ‘Executive Lounge’ variant, which will be brimming with premium features such as LED lights all around,

twin electric moon-roofs, electric sliding doors, electric tailgate, three-zone automatic climate control system, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will come integrated with smartphone connectivity, two 10.2-inch HD displays for the second-row occupant, and electrically adjustable ventilated seats with premium leather upholstery.

The Toyota Vellfire will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor to offer a combined power output of 197hp and a peak torque of 235Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT. The hybrid system of the new MPV is shared with the Lexus NX 300H.

Dimensionally, the Toyota Vellfire is a tad smaller than the Mercedes V-Class. It has an overall length of 4,935 mm, an overall width of 1,850 mm and an overall height of 1,895 mm. Its wheelbase stands at 3,000 mm. The Mercedes V-Class, on the other hand, is 5,370 mm longer, 1928 mm wide and 1,880 mm tall. Its wheelbase measures 3,430 mm.