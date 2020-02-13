Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV To Launch On February 26 In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will offer the Vellfire in India with a single fully-loaded variant, and expected to price it between Rs 68 – 80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Vellfire is a six-seat luxury MPV that has been on sale globally since 2002. Now the Vellfire is being brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) to compete against the Mercedes-Benz V Class, and will be launching in the market on 26th February. Pre-booking of the luxurious MPV has already started at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh.

In terms of dimensions, the Vellfire measures 4935 mm in length, 1850 mm in width, stands 1895 mm tall and has 3000 mm long wheelbase. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz V Class is 435 mm longer at 5370 mm, 78 mm wider at 1928 mm, and has a 430 mm longer wheelbase, as compared to the upcoming Vellfire.

The Vellfire will come equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, that comes paired with two electric motors and generates 197 PS of combined power. The engine will come mated to a CVT gearbox as standard, and an all-wheel drive system will be optional for the MPV.

The Vellfire will be available in a single fully-loaded variant, and the MPV will come equipped with with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity up front, along with two 10.2-inch high definition displays for the second-row passengers, a three-zone automatic climate control, two electric sunroofs, electrically adjustable ventilated seats with premium leather upholstery.

Some other notable features include a powered tailgate, powered sliding doors, mood lighting, individual tray tables, and a 360 degree camera as well. We expect the Japanese carmaker to price the Vellfire MPV in between the price range of Rs 68 – 80 lakh (ex-showroom), which will directly pit it against the only other luxury MPV available in the Indian market at this price point – the Mercedes-Benz V Class, which retails at a base price of Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota Vellfire will go on sale in the country in just under two weeks’ time. However, we expect that the deliveries of the luxury MPV will commence in April or May.