Toyota Vellfire Bookings Open At Rs 10 Lakh, Launch Likely On 5th February

The waiting period for the delivery of the Toyota Vellfire is already at 4-5 month, which means those who book immediately will have to wait till May for delivery

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has finally opened its order book for the bookings of the upcoming Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV. Pre-bookings are underway for a pretty steep sum of Rs 10 lakh. The waiting period for the delivery of the Toyota Vellfire could extend all the way to May for those who book a vehicle immediately. The new model is expected to cost Rs 80 lakh.

The Toyota Vellfire will come to our shores via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The local launch of the new vehicle has been made possible due to the relaxation in homologation laws that were introduced last year. In India, this new luxury MPV will rival the recently launched Mercedes V-Class.

Toyota Vellfire will come to us only in the top-end Executive Lounge spec. Features highlights of the Vellfire include LED headlights and taillamps, sequential turn indicators (front), twin moonroofs, electric sliding doors and tailgate, three-zone automatic climate control, two executive captain seats (second-row) with wing-type headrests, power recline function, and two 10.2-inch HD displays for the second-row. The dashboard will carry a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Powering the Toyota Vellfire in India will be a 2AR-FXE 2.5-litre petrol engine along with the 2JM and 2FM electric motors. The latter will be fed by a 6.5 Ah Nickel-Metal Hydride battery pack. The hybrid powertrain offers a maximum power of 197 PS and 235 Nm of peak torque.

The motor comes mated to a CVT that powers both the axles. The luxury MPV has a claimed mileage of 11.6 kmpl. In India, the Toyota Vellfire will be sold with an 8-seater configuration. While the company showcased the Toyota Alphard MPV at the previous Expo, it’s worth a mention here that it’s actually the Vellfire that has been finally confirmed for an India debut.