Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch In The Coming Months In India

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on Maruti’s Fronx, is set to launch soon in India with cutting-edge features and robust specifications

Japanese car giant Toyota is gearing up for a fiery re-entry into the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, with the “Urban Cruiser Taisor”. This new offering, expected to launch within the first quarter of 2024, marks a strategic move for Toyota, capitalising on its successful alliance with Maruti Suzuki.

The Taisor will be based on the popular Maruti Fronx, a stylish and capable crossover. However, unlike a simple rebadge, the Toyota will get subtle cosmetic tweaks to distinguish itself. Think reprofiled bumpers, unique headlamp and DRL combo, and possibly distinctive alloy wheels. Inside, expect the shared dashboard layout to be adorned with Toyota’s signature touches in upholstery and colour options.

Under the hood, the Toyota crossover will get two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Dualjet unit and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbocharged mill. The former delivers 89 bhp, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The latter belts out 99 bhp, and it will come with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Toyota might also consider a CNG option, similar to its Maruti counterpart.

Toyota Taisor will pamper occupants with a feature-rich cabin borrowed from the Fronx. A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a colour MID, a heads-up display, and wireless charging are just a few highlights. Safety takes centre stage with up to six airbags, electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, and more.

This move comes more than a year after the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser, which was a rebadged Maruti Brezza. Toyota’s plan to get back into this segment is a little late, but it’s a good decision for the brand. The sub-4-metre SUV segment is extremely hot in India, and brands operating in this space have been enjoying great success.

This year’s festive season, around October-November 2024, is the anticipated launch window for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. This compact SUV will face stiff competition from established players like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and more. With a stylish design, feature-rich cabin, and diverse engine options, the Taisor has the potential to set fire to the market.