Toyota Urban Cruiser Starts Reaching Dealerships Across India

Toyota Urban Cruiser is sold in Mid, High and Premium variants; priced between Rs. 8.40 lakh and Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Less than a week ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the Urban Cruiser in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 8.40 lakh and Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Comes in Mid, High and Premium variants, the compact SUV competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and the newly launched Kia Sonet.

Buyers have the option to choose from nine different colours and six trim levels. The Urban Cruiser is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it gets exterior revisions to differentiate itself from its donor. The five-seater does not get any major changes on the design front though except for the updates to the front fascia.

It boasts two part grille section reminiscing the bigger Fortuner along with LED projector headlamps and redesigned bumper with sporty LED fog lamps. The side and rear profile look identical to the Vitara Brezza as the boxy profile and tall pillars can be clearly witnessed besides diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. The interior also mimics the Maruti Suzuki compact SUV.

It features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, navigation, Bluetooth, black cabin theme, cruise control, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, engine start/stop button, auto-dimming IRVM and so on. The Urban Cruiser has begun reaching showrooms across the country.

The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic is being offered as an option.

The automatic variants come equipped with lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Urban Cruiser is the second badge engineered product spawned out of Toyota and Suzuki partnership. Up next, a rebadged version of the Ertiga could be launched next year while a new mid-size SUV and a C-MPV are said to be in the pipeline as well.