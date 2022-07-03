Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variant Wise Features Explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder derives power from a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain; will be offered in E, S, G and V variants
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the domestic market a couple of days ago. The midsize SUV will have its mass production commence next month at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka alongside Maruti Suzuki’s iteration and it will likely be priced competitively between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch sometime in August and bookings are open for Rs. 25,000.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the highly competitively space. It has a number of tricks up its sleeves as it will become the first full hybrid midsize five-seater SUV when it enters the market and will also be the first AWD petrol midsize SUV.
The five-seater spanning a length of 4.3 metres will be powered by a Maruti Suzuki-sourced 103 PS 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and Toyota’s 115 PS 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle based hybrid unit with a dedicated electric-only mode capable of around 25 km. Here we give you all the necessary variant-wise details and features that will be offered with the SUV as E, S, G and V will be the grades:
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E Variant with 1.5L Petrol MT:
4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster
Front sliding armrest
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Auto air conditioner
Rear AC vents
Reclining rear seats
Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps
LED tail-lamps
Keyless entry and go
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover
Roof-end spoiler
Electric folding wing mirrors
Black interior theme
Vehicle stability control (VSC)
Hill-hold control
Rear parking sensors
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Variant (+E) With 1.5L MH petrol MT & AT, 1.5L SH petrol with e-CVT:
Alexa and Google assistance
4-speaker sound system
Connected car features
Cruise control
Steering mounted controls
Reverse parking camera
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)
Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (Plus S) Variant With 1.5L MH Petrol MT & AT, 1.5L SH Petrol e-CVT:
9-inch touchscreen infotainment
6-speaker Arkamys sound system
Ambient interior lighting
Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)
Head-up display (strong hybrid)
LED headlamps
17-inch alloy wheels
Rear wiper and washer
Wireless charging (strong hybrid)
Side and curtain airbags
Auto folding outside wing mirrors
Chrome window line garnish
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V (Plus G) Variant With 1.5L MH Petrol MT & AT, 1.5L MH Petrol MT AWD, 1.5L SH Petrol e-CVT
360-degree camera
Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)
Hill descent control (AWD)
Roof rails
Standard panoramic sunroof
Drive modes (AWD)
Arkamys surround sound system
Leatherette seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel