Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variant Wise Features Explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder derives power from a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain; will be offered in E, S, G and V variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the domestic market a couple of days ago. The midsize SUV will have its mass production commence next month at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka alongside Maruti Suzuki’s iteration and it will likely be priced competitively between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch sometime in August and bookings are open for Rs. 25,000.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the highly competitively space. It has a number of tricks up its sleeves as it will become the first full hybrid midsize five-seater SUV when it enters the market and will also be the first AWD petrol midsize SUV.

The five-seater spanning a length of 4.3 metres will be powered by a Maruti Suzuki-sourced 103 PS 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and Toyota’s 115 PS 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle based hybrid unit with a dedicated electric-only mode capable of around 25 km. Here we give you all the necessary variant-wise details and features that will be offered with the SUV as E, S, G and V will be the grades:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E Variant with 1.5L Petrol MT:

4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster

Front sliding armrest

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Auto air conditioner

Rear AC vents

Reclining rear seats

Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps

LED tail-lamps

Keyless entry and go

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

Roof-end spoiler

Electric folding wing mirrors

Black interior theme

Vehicle stability control (VSC)

Hill-hold control

Rear parking sensors

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Variant (+E) With 1.5L MH petrol MT & AT, 1.5L SH petrol with e-CVT:

Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Connected car features

Cruise control

Steering mounted controls

Reverse parking camera

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)

Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (Plus S) Variant With 1.5L MH Petrol MT & AT, 1.5L SH Petrol e-CVT:

9-inch touchscreen infotainment

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Ambient interior lighting

Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)

Head-up display (strong hybrid)

LED headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

Wireless charging (strong hybrid)

Side and curtain airbags

Auto folding outside wing mirrors

Chrome window line garnish

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V (Plus G) Variant With 1.5L MH Petrol MT & AT, 1.5L MH Petrol MT AWD, 1.5L SH Petrol e-CVT

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)

Hill descent control (AWD)

Roof rails

Standard panoramic sunroof

Drive modes (AWD)

Arkamys surround sound system

Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel