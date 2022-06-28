Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – 7 Features Revealed In Teasers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set to be officially unveiled in India on July 1, and ahead of that, the SUV is being teased by the manufacturer

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have jointly developed a new C-segment SUV for the Indian market, which will be launched under both brands. Toyota’s version of this SUV is set to debut on July 1, and ahead of its arrival, the manufacturer has begun releasing teasers for it.

Here, we’ve listed the top seven features of the soon-to-debut Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which have been revealed via teaser images and videos.

1. LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights

Toyota has partly revealed the exterior design of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder through promotional pictures and videos. The SUV gets a split headlamp setup, consisting of LED DRLs and LED main headlamps. It gets LED taillights as well, which look sharp and stylish.

2. Hybrid powertrain

Toyota has confirmed that the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The technical specifications have not been officially revealed, but reports suggest that there will be two options available – a 1.5L petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5L petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

3. Premium dual-tone alloy wheels

In teaser images, we also see the dual-tone alloy wheels of the forthcoming SUV. The design looks extremely premium and upmarket, helping improve the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s visual appeal further.

4. 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the new Glanza. It will likely run the Smart Playcast Pro system, and it will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

5. Connected car system

The forthcoming Toyota SUV will also get connected car technology, likely Toyota i-Connect, similar to the system available on the new Toyota Glanza hatchback. However, we expect UC Hyryder to get a lot more connected features compared to Glanza.

6. Fully automatic temperature control with remote access

The second teaser video also reveals that the forthcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have an automatic control system on offer, with the same control panel as the new Glanza. Thanks to connected car technology, owners will also have remote access to the climate control system.

7. Leather-wrapped dashboard

One of the most interesting details revealed by the teaser videos is that the dashboard of Toyota’s C-segment SUV will have an interesting design, with silver-finished inserts all around and hexagonal side AC vents. There also seems to be leather wrapping on the dashboard – light tan leather with white stitching. This would help elevate the premium feel of the SUV.