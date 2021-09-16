Toyota Unveils New Corolla Cross With Advanced Hybrid Tech

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross bound for the Japanese market has visual changes compared to the international version; offered in multiple engine choices

Toyota has unveiled the details of the new Corolla Cross bound for the Japanese market following a set of leaks in recent times. It does look different from the model sold in the international markets including the United States. Underpinned by the modular TNGA architecture, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross sits between the C-HR and the RAV4.

The Japanese auto major offers a host of powertrain options with the 2022 Corolla Cross including petrol and hybrid motors. On the outside, it comes with a newly designed LED headlamp cluster and a modified front bumper. The JDM-spec Corolla Cross gains a reworked front grille with a larger central air inlet and metallic accents to accentuate its visual appeal.

In the top-spec variants, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross comes with full LED headlamps having dynamic turn indicators positioned above the main beam and the rear features different tail lamp graphics and a redesigned bumper with plastic cladding. Inside the cabin, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system are in the offing.

The interior carries a black theme with metallic accents and it enables features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, the largest bootspace in its segment of 487 litres, optional Luggage Active Box and optional panoramic sunroof, etc. As for the performance, a 1.8-litre petrol engine works in tandem with Toyota Hybrid System II having a single or dual electric motor setup.

The combined power output stands at 121 horsepower and is sent to the front axle through an E-CVT automatic transmission or an E-Four electric four-wheel-drive system as an option. The former gets torsion beams while the latter uses double wishbone suspension at the rear with MacPherson struts up front. The regular 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine makes 138 horsepower and 170 Nm of peak torque and it drives only the front wheels through a CVT.

Toyota offers the hybrid variants with Emergency Power Supply Mode as the battery can be used to power electric appliances through a power outlet when the Corolla Cross is parked. It is priced between 1,999,000 Japanese yen (Rs. 13.42 lakh) and 3,199,000 Japanese yen (Rs. 21.48 lakh) and is rolled out from the Takaoka plant in Japan.