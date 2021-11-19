Toyota Trademarks ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ Name, New Variant?

Hyryder could be the name of either a new variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, or perhaps its next-gen version

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Urban Cruiser in India in September last year, which is a rebadged version of Maruti Vitara Brezza. The SUV has been enjoying decent sales success in our market, although its popularity isn’t anywhere close to its Maruti twin. Now, Toyota has trademarked the name ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ in India.

The manufacturer has not divulged any details about it, but there are plenty of speculations about what this name would be used on. This could be the name of a new variant of the Urban Cruiser – a special edition or a new top-spec trim. If that’s the case, Toyota will likely offer some sporty body graphics, and perhaps a few additional features and equipment.

Another possibility is that this is could be the name of the next-gen model. Maruti Suzuki is already working on the second-generation Vitara Brezza, which is set to debut next year. Toyota will also rebadge the new SUV and sell it as a replacement for the current-gen Urban Cruiser. Adding a suffix to the name would help differentiate the new-gen model from the old one.

A test mule of the next-gen Vitara Brezza was recently spotted on a road test. Although heavily disguised, it was obvious that the front and tail section of the SUV will be restyled, but the overall design won’t be too different from the current-gen model. Toyota’s version will be similar to Maruti’s, but with a different grille and a new bumper at the front.

The new-gen Urban Cruiser/Vitara Brezza will likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine as the current one, with 105 PS and 138 Nm of maximum torque on offer. Both automatic and manual transmission choices would be available, and a more-powerful mild hybrid system might be also be offered.

As for the current Toyota Urban Cruiser, it is priced from Rs. 8.73 lakh to Rs. 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Apart from Maruti Vitara Brezza, it competes with Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, etc., in the Indian market.