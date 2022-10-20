Toyota To Unlikely Launch New-Gen Urban Cruiser (Rebadged Brezza)

New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser based on the latest Brezza may not see the light according to dealer sources but other new models are likely coming

Toyota has certainly been reaping the benefits of its partnership with Suzuki mainly in India as the Glanza, Urban Cruiser and more recently, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been well-received by customers. More importantly, these products have helped the brand expand its domestic portfolio to different segments in the BSVI era.

The Hyryder midsize SUV competes in a popular segment against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. In this calendar year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the heavily revised Baleno and it gave rise to the updated Toyota Glanza sooner rather than later. The new generation Brezza was brought into the market towards the end of June.

However, it has not spawned the rebadged new Urban Cruiser yet. As per dealer sources, Toyota is unlikely to launch the new-gen Urban Cruiser based on the second-gen Brezza in India but no official details are divulged yet. Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the Baleno Cross internally codenamed YTB and it may give way to a badge-engineered Toyota SUV coupe.

Toyota’s very own new generation Innova Hycross is making its global debut next month and it will more likely be introduced in early 2023 locally. It appears to be the first cross-badged model supplied to Maruti Suzuki and it could be launched in the second half of 2023. Toyota recently launched the Hyryder in India and is garnering good sales tally.

It is underpinned by the same Global C platform as its Maruti Suzuki sibling, the Grand Vitara. The strong hybrid variants of the five-seater are competitively priced as it is developed in-house by Toyota. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine works in concert with an electric motor and a battery pack to form the hybrid system.

It enables a dedicated EV only and has a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl. The mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki kicks out 103 PS maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.