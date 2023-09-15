Toyota To Launch Two 7-Seater SUVs In India – Details

Learn about Toyota’s ambitious plans for India – introducing two 7-seater SUVs – catered to serve Indian consumers looking for family comfort.

Toyota is making significant moves in the Indian SUV market, with plans to introduce two new 7-seater SUVs in the near future. Whether you’re looking for a spacious family SUV with flexible seating or a premium SUV with advanced features, Toyota’s lineup expansion has something exciting in store for you.

The additions to Toyota’s lineup aim to cater to the growing demand for spacious and feature-packed family SUVs. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store.

1. Toyota Corolla Cross 7-Seater SUV

Toyota is gearing up to launch a 7-seater version of the Corolla Cross in India. It will compete with vehicles like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700. Based on the TNGA-C platform, the Corolla Cross 7-Seater SUV is expected to share components and powertrains with the Innova Hycross, making it a cost-effective choice for Toyota.

Compared to the international 5-seater model, the Indian 7-seater Corolla Cross will be extended by around 150mm to accommodate an extra pair of seats in the third row. Powertrain options may include a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology, offering both performance and efficiency.

2. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is poised to launch in India in 2024. This premium 7-seater SUV is expected to outdo its predecessor in terms of design, features, and performance. Renderings of the new-generation Fortuner reveal a revamped front fascia with a larger grille, all-LED headlights, and distinctive L-shaped LED daytime running lights, all inspired by the Land Cruiser.

Built on the TNGA-F platform, this SUV will incorporate a modern hybrid powertrain, expected to be a 2.8-litre diesel engine with hybrid technology that promises improved fuel efficiency. Rumours also state the SUV will include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle stability control, underscoring Toyota’s commitment to safety and innovation.