Toyota To Launch 3 All-New Cars This Year In India – Details

Three all-new Toyota vehicles are scheduled to go on sale in the Indian market (mass-market segments) in 2022

Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to launch a host of new vehicles in India in the near future. A few of these upcoming models are scheduled to arrive this year (most of which are SUVs and MPVs!) and the anticipation for them is quite high among audiences.

Here, we have listed three all-new Toyota cars that will be launching in the Indian car market this year, not counting niche models, like the new-gen Land Cruiser, etc.

New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India soon. Toyota will launch a rebadged version of that SUV under its own brand, as the new-generation Urban Cruiser. Similar to the current Vitara Brezza-Urban Cruiser pair, the differences between the two SUVs will only be cosmetic in nature.

The next-generation Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to get a 1.5L petrol engine (with mild-hybrid tech), with 103 PS and 136.8 Nm on tap. Transmission choices will likely consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Also, there will be a lot more upmarket equipment on offer here.

New-gen Toyota Innova

Toyota is currently working on the next-generation Innova Crysta, which is expected to arrive towards the end of this year. The new model will be based on a monocoque platform, not a body-on-frame architecture like the current model, which should improve cabin space as well as ride and handling.

The upcoming new-generation Toyota Innova is expected to be powered by a new ‘strong’ hybrid petrol engine. Unlike the current-gen rear-wheel-drive model, the new one will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle. There will be no diesel engine option available, but we expect a lot more features and equipment to be offered.

New Midsize SUV (D22)

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a new C-segment SUV for the Indian market, which will be introduced under both brands. Both versions will have differences in exterior and interior styling, but they will be identical in terms of their mechanicals.

This upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine. The electrification would allow it to offer better fuel economy than rivals. A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine option will be offered as well. As for the SUV’s launch, we expect that to happen around the Diwali festive season this year.

