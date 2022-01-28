Toyota To Launch 10 New Cars Over The Next 2 Years In India

Toyota is expected to introduce a slew of new vehicles over the next two years in India including some significant volume-based products

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch a number of new products over the next 24 months to strengthen its domestic product lineup while expanding into new segments with high potential. Besides its indigenous vehicles, the Japanese auto major will also bring in new models in partnership with Maruti Suzuki. Here’s the complete list of expected new passenger cars from the brand Toyota:

1. Toyota D22:

Toyota will reportedly launch a midsize SUV co-developed with Maruti Suzuki around Diwali 2022. Internally codenamed D22, the five-seater will sit on the updated version of the DNGA platform and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with higher degree of hybridisation. It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc.

2. New Toyota Glanza:

With Maruti Suzuki launching the heavily updated Baleno next year, it is high time we see the new Toyota Glanza (rebadged Baleno) enter the showrooms in the coming months. It will have a redesigned exterior and interior and the features list will comprehensively be updated. The Heartect platform could also see updates for improved safety.

3. New Toyota Urban Cruiser:

The second generation Maruti Suzuki is reportedly bound for April 2022 and we can expect the all-new Urban Cruiser to debut in the middle or second half of this year. It will have a comprehensively revised exterior while the cabin will also see major changes. With Glanza and Urban Cruiser being decent sellers for Toyota, we can expect the updated versions to be launched sooner following their respective donors.

4. Toyota SUV Coupe:

A recent report emerged on the interweb indicates that Toyota is exploring an SUV coupe based on the Baleno’s Heartect platform. Maruti Suzuki’s SUV coupe is codenamed YTB and will likely take design inspiration from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It could be sold by Toyota under the badge engineering exercise sometime next year.

5. Toyota Hilux:

The lifestyle pickup truck’s India-spec version debuted recently and its bookings are officially open across authorised showrooms. It will be powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivering 204 PS and 500 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels. It is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival in March.

6. Toyota Land Cruiser 300:

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser debuted last year and is on high demand globally. We can expect a select lot of the off-road SUV to be offered in India sometime next year. In the overseas markets, it is powered by two twin-turbo engines and has a more advanced features list compared to the previous version. Since the Hiace and Vellfire are well received, the LC300 could draw in plenty of audience as the nameplate is not new here.

7. Toyota Belta:

Under the rebadged treatment, Toyota will more likely launch the Ciaz midsize sedan under its own badge as a replacement to the discontinued Yaris. It could go by the name Belta and expect it to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. It develops a maximum power output close to 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT in the Ciaz.

8. Toyota Rumion:

Toyota currently has the Innova Crysta MPV as its top seller in the Indian market and below which a seven-seater could be positioned. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is sold in some international markets as the Rumion already, and it may as well enter the domestic scene sometime this year. It will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid engine.

9. Toyota C MPV:

A C-segment MPV has also reportedly received a greenlight for development. Codenamed 560B, it will follow the launch of the D22 midsize SUV in 2023. It could compete against Kia Carens in the Rs. 15 lakh price bracket and is expected to be powered by a petrol engine with a higher degree of hybridisation and both manual and automatic transmissions could be offered.

10. Toyota RAV4 or C-HR:

The speculations surrounding Toyota launching the RAV4 and the C-HR crossover have existed for long in India. The C-HR was spotted testing a number of times already and it could be launched within the next two years while the more premium RAV4 could be considered as well.